Moscow to demand apology from New York Daily News for article justifying envoy's murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 17:30 UTC+3
American journalist Gersh Kuntzman wrote in the New York Daily News that he was ‘shedding no tears for Andrei Karlov,’ according to Foreign Ministry's spokeswomen
Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry will demand an apology from the chief editor of the New York Daily News for publishing an article which justified the assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"American journalist and writer Gersh Kuntzman wrote in the New York Daily News that he was ‘shedding no tears for Andrei Karlov’," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Facebook page. "He also said that the Ankara attack reminded him of the assassination of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in 1938 who was killed in Paris by a Jewish student. According to Kuntzman ‘like Karlov, Rath was the public face of atrocity - in this case, Adolf Hitler's genocide, anti-Semitism and coming global aggression’," Zakharova noted.

Putin awards Hero of Russia title to Ambassador Karlov

"We will immediately forward a message to the chief editor of the newspaper that published this Russophobic article justifying a terrorist attack, and demand an apology," Zakahrova said.

"Gersh Kuntzman, are you seriously comparing a Jewish student’s ideas to the ones of Mevlut Altintas?" she addressed the author of the article. "Don’t you understand, you have said that the fight of the Jewish people against anti-Semitism in1930s amounts to the terrorist ways of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (both terror groups outlawed in Russia)? Are they really the same to you? Do you adopt the same sensitive approach to terrorist attacks happening in Israel?" Zakharova wrote.

According to her, the re-writing of history in the US has reached the point of absurdity but even against this background Kuntzman’s words stand out.

"And one last thing. I call upon the anti-fascist organizations all over the world to voice their position on this article before it’s too late," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman stressed.

Zakharova says those who rejoice at murder of Russian ambassador are 'lunatics'
Kremlin says Russian ambassador’s barbaric murder in Turkey is 'well-timed'
Media: Jaish al-Fatah claims responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador
Putin to bid final farewell to Ambassador Karlov Thursday
World leaders condemn brutal assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey

 

