Russian diplomat says West created 'springboard for radicals'

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The policy of Western countries that blocked the UN Security Council's statement condemning the attacks at Russian embassies, has become the "springboard for radicals," Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"Yesterday and today, I received a great number of questions from British and US media on how security of the Russian ambassador [in Ankara] was ensured, and different sub-questions on this topic... Precisely the governments of those countries whose journalists have called me with this question over the year, have repeatedly blocked statements by UN Security Council chair condemning attacks at Russian embassies," Zakharova said.

"Remember the statement by [UK Foreign Secretary] Boris Johnson who openly urged people to come to the Russian embassy and express their attitude. Doesn't Boris Johnson understand that among people that come to the Russian embassy, there may be radicals, mentally unstable people who understand this command as guide to action," she noted.

"Why don't Western journalists write about that, why don't they shame their own governments, their own foreign ministers, their own permanent representatives to UN Security Council that blocked almost all statements of UN SC chair condemning attacks at Russian embassies? Precisely this policy, this type of attitude has become, we can say, a springboard for radicals," she concluded.