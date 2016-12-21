Putin says higher level of ambassadors’ protection should be agreed with some countries

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. A higher level of ambassadors’ protection should be agreed upon in certain countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Commenting on protection of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Putin said that there was a common rule, in line with which the embassy’s armed guards work inside the embassy and "do not go outside with arms, that’s a problem."
"The matter is not with Turkey. The matter is that is like that in most countries," he said, agreeing that in "some countries, taking into regard the peculiarities of processes under way there, opposite agreements could be reached."
Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 as he was speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through a Traveler’s Eyes. The Turkish authorities identified the attacker as former police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntash. He was promptly eliminated by the local security forces. The attacker had injured three other persons. The Russian Foreign Ministry has qualified the attack as an act of terrorism.