Moscow hopes new US administration to abandon Obama's confrontational approaches

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the new US administration abandons confrontational approaches the Obama administration, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in connection with the expansion of Washington's sanctions against Russia.

"We regret to learn about the decision of the US authorities to once again extend the anti-Russian sanctions in the context of events in Ukraine. The fact of this obsession of the Obama administration on providing every kind of pressure on Russia is puzzling," Zakharova said.

"Instead of coordinating efforts in the fight against new challenges of our time, primarily terrorism and extremism, the White House continues to try to punish us. It's time for Washington to learn that these attempts are futile, doomed to failure, and that the new restrictions of course will not be left without response," she noted, adding "We will define specific forms, time and scope of the response," she added.

"Hopefully, the new US administration abandons confrontational approaches of the Obama administration in the US-Russian relations and proceed with practical steps for normalization of bilateral cooperation," Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted, "The new restrictions will not be left without response." "We will define specific forms, time and scope of the response," she added.

On December 20, the US Treasury Department announced that the United States broadened the sanction list against Russia related to developments in Ukraine.

Seven individuals, several dozens of organizations and two vessels under the Russian flag were included into the list. Nine regional units of Russian gas producer Novatek are now in the sanction list. Furthermore, Crimean Ports, Crimean Railways, Stroiproekt Institute, Transflot, and others are in the hit list as well.

Marshal Zhukov and Stalingrad, two vessels bearing the Russian flag and subjected to sanctions, belong to Transflot company.

The United States and the European Union introduced sanctions against Russia in view of developments in Ukraine and reunification of Crimea with Russia. Sanctions were repeatedly extended and renewed.