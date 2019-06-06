Russian human rights ombudsperson castigates assault on UN staff member in Kosovo

BELGRADE, June 6. /TASS/. An assault on Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a Russian member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), was a blatant violation of human rights, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova said in response to a TASS question on Thursday.

"It is a blatant violation of human fights. Those who assaulted him knew he was a UN staff member, which only highlights the cynical aspect of the situation," Moskalkova said, adding that the Russian Investigative Committee had opened a case over the incident.

Serbian Parliament Vice President Djordje Milicevic, in turn, slammed the incident as unacceptable, pointing out that the Pristina authorities "crossed all red lines."

On May 28, Kosovo police special force intruded into the region’s mostly Serb-populated northern municipalities, which triggered outrage from the Kosovo Serbs. Two Serbs suffered light wounds in shootouts. Vucic said in an address to the country’s parliament that Kosovo police had detained 28 people, including Krasnoshchekov. According to Vucic, the Russian was beaten during the detention. Krasnoshchekov was released later, first hospitalized in Kosovska Mitrovica and then transferred to Belgrade’s Military Medical Academy.