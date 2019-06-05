Moscow seeks justice for Russian diplomat beaten up in brutal Kosovo attack

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will press for punishing all those responsible for beating up Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN mission in Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"The arrest and beating of a Russian citizen, UN staffer who enjoys diplomatic immunity, testifies to a climate of utter lawlessness in the territory, absolute defiance of international law and rules of civilized international contacts. Russia will keep a close watch on progress in the investigation of this incident and press for the punishment of all those responsible along the whole chain of command," she said.