Moscow seeks justice for Russian diplomat beaten up in brutal Kosovo attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The arrest and beating of UN staffer who enjoys diplomatic immunity testifies to a climate of utter lawlessness in the territory, Maria Zakharova said

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov

© Pavel Bushuyev/TASS

Russia's Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich

Russia expects OSCE to condemn Kosovo incident — envoy

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will press for punishing all those responsible for beating up Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN mission in Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"The arrest and beating of a Russian citizen, UN staffer who enjoys diplomatic immunity, testifies to a climate of utter lawlessness in the territory, absolute defiance of international law and rules of civilized international contacts. Russia will keep a close watch on progress in the investigation of this incident and press for the punishment of all those responsible along the whole chain of command," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT