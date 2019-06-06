Russia will continue sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela, diplomat says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin has no doubt that Russia will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.

"The delivery of this aid will certainly continue," the diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In March, Russia delivered nearly 7.5 tonnes of medicines, medical appliances and equipment to Venezuela. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue providing humanitarian and other assistance to Venezuela in order to solve pressing social and economic issues "through various mechanisms of humanitarian response, which the Venezuelan government finds acceptable."