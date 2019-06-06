Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will continue sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 12:32 UTC+3

In March, Russia delivered nearly 7.5 tonnes of medicines, medical appliances and equipment to Venezuela

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin has no doubt that Russia will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.

Read also

Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat

Russia, China stand against military intervention in Venezuela

Russia will not back military solution to Venezuela crisis, Lavrov says

"The delivery of this aid will certainly continue," the diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In March, Russia delivered nearly 7.5 tonnes of medicines, medical appliances and equipment to Venezuela. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue providing humanitarian and other assistance to Venezuela in order to solve pressing social and economic issues "through various mechanisms of humanitarian response, which the Venezuelan government finds acceptable."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit
2
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
3
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT