Russia, China stand against military intervention in Venezuela

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China stand against a military intervention in Venezuela, a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcomes of their talks in Moscow informs.

According to the document, Moscow and Beijing aim "to monitor the development of the situation in Venezuela, to call all sides to adhere to the UN Charter, the norms of international law and inter-governmental relations, to respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, to aid a peaceful solution of the country’s issues by means of inclusive political dialogue and to stand against a military intervention in Venezuela."

Moscow and Beijing have also reaffirmed their support of negotiations related to Latin America and their commitment to continue developing bilateral relations with the countries in the region.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.