Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Putin, Trump meeting in Osaka possible, Moscow awaits Washington’s proposal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Trump said that he was willing to meet the Russian leader at the G20 Summit in Japanese Osaka

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. It is still possible that a separate meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, but so far Washington has not officially proposed to organize such a meeting to Moscow, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the SophieCo program on the RT TV channel.

Read also
United States President Donald Trump

Trump says relations with Russia have tremendous potential

"We still don’t know whatever this meeting is going to take place or not, because it wasn’t initiated officially by the American side," he said.

Peskov recalled that at the meeting with Putin in Sochi (May 14) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "was speaking about a potential willingness to have the meeting, but this is not a reason for a meeting to take place." According to the Kremlin spokesman, such talks have to be initiated at the official level one way or another. He did not give a direct answer what Putin will do if Trump proposes the meeting. He believes that the answer is clear. "When president Putin says something, he means it, and when he means something, he does it. This is what I know for sure for one hundred percent," Peskov underlined.

Earlier, Trump said that he was willing to meet the Russian leader at the G20 Summit in Japanese Osaka, held from June 28 to 29. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following the talks in Sochi that Moscow would support the proposal to hold such a meeting if it is officially put forward.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says terrorists’ positions in Idlib must be neutralized
2
Xi’s visit may offer new prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation, experts say
3
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
4
Top Ukrainian investigative official comments on cases against Poroshenko
5
Kremlin cautions against taking into account fake news on Russia-US-Israel meeting
6
Austria’s Chancellor Bierlein and her government sworn in
7
Russian market still very attractive despite global issues, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT