Russian top diplomat to discuss Venezuelan issue with Colombian counterpart in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 3 will hold talks with his Colombian counterpart Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 3-9, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which are aimed at giving a fresh impetus to the whole complex of the Russian-Colombian relations, confirm the mutual strive for expansion of the multifaceted relationship between Moscow and Bogota, are scheduled for June 3," the statement said.

"An increased focus will be put on the situation in Venezuela and around it during the meeting," the ministry noted.

The country’s top diplomat will participate in the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Colombian commission and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum during his visit to Russia.