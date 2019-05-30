New round of Russian-Iranian talks on nuclear deal to be held soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will hold another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"This whole situation, along with concrete spheres of joint work between us, Iranians and other parties to the JCPOA, were in focus of our discussions in Tehran. We agreed that the next round of contacts will take place in the near future," Ryabkov said.

On 8 May 2018 the US withdrew from JCPOA and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, targeting Tehran's oil imports. One year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran temporarily suspends implementing its commitments on the nuclear deal and gives other parties six months to return to fulfilling the agreement.