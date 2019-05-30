Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New round of Russian-Iranian talks on nuclear deal to be held soon — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 5:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On 8 May 2018 the US withdrew from JCPOA and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, targeting Tehran's oil imports

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Russia cautions Iran against withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will hold another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"This whole situation, along with concrete spheres of joint work between us, Iranians and other parties to the JCPOA, were in focus of our discussions in Tehran. We agreed that the next round of contacts will take place in the near future," Ryabkov said.

On 8 May 2018 the US withdrew from JCPOA and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, targeting Tehran's oil imports. One year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran temporarily suspends implementing its commitments on the nuclear deal and gives other parties six months to return to fulfilling the agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cautions Iran against withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty — diplomat
2
New round of Russian-Iranian talks on nuclear deal to be held soon — diplomat
3
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
4
Project for ruining canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church turns into dust — Patriarch Kirill
5
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
6
Moldova expects Russian presidential envoy next week
7
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT