Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran hope for stabilization over nuclear deal — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 1:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran hope that the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal) will stabilize, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Wednesday after talks between Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov of Russia and Abbas Araghchi of Iran.

Read also

US looking for reason to start direct confrontation with Iran, diplomat says

"[The two diplomats] shared the hope that the situation will stabilize soon. Therefore, a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission might facilitate it," the foreign ministry said.

The Russian diplomats informed their Iranian counterparts of the ideas in regard to possible contents of the meeting.

"First, [we] should consider in detail the current state of affairs on the implementation of the projects, which were earlier approved within the framework of the JCPOA. [We] should activate those basic concepts in support of international trade and economic cooperation with Iran that were enshrined in the ministerial statements of JCPOA signatories as of July 6 and September 24, 2018 and were later unequivocally confirmed at a March meeting of the Joint Commission," the document says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US never publicly provided any evidence of Russia's violation of CTBT — experts
2
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
3
Pristina resists evacuation of battered Russian UN employee to Belgrade,says Russian envoy
4
Ukrainian team suddenly packs home from International Student Basketball Cup in Moscow
5
Russia’s Butina to serve prison term in Tallahassee
6
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
7
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT