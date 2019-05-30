Russia, Iran hope for stabilization over nuclear deal — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran hope that the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal) will stabilize, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Wednesday after talks between Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov of Russia and Abbas Araghchi of Iran.

"[The two diplomats] shared the hope that the situation will stabilize soon. Therefore, a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission might facilitate it," the foreign ministry said.

The Russian diplomats informed their Iranian counterparts of the ideas in regard to possible contents of the meeting.

"First, [we] should consider in detail the current state of affairs on the implementation of the projects, which were earlier approved within the framework of the JCPOA. [We] should activate those basic concepts in support of international trade and economic cooperation with Iran that were enshrined in the ministerial statements of JCPOA signatories as of July 6 and September 24, 2018 and were later unequivocally confirmed at a March meeting of the Joint Commission," the document says.