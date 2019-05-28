Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The detention of Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a member of the UN mission in Kosovo UNMIK, by Kosovo police is another provocation by the top brass of Kosovo’s Albanians, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"The detention took place in defiance of the Russian’s diplomatic immunity of a UN official," Zakharova said.

"We regard this outrageous act as another manifestation of provocative policies by the Kosovo Albanians’ top brass."

"We demand that the UNMIK’s leadership provide exhaustive information regarding the illegal arrest of Mikhail Krasnoshchekov and do its utmost for his immediate release," Zakharova said.

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of the unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovar police special forces detained 23 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo.