Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy demands release of Russian UN employee in Kosovo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 28, 14:19 UTC+3

Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, a Russian citizen and an employee of the UNMIK mission, is among the detainees

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian embassy in Serbia

Russian embassy in Serbia

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Serbia strongly condemns Kosovo police raids in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and demands the immediate release of a Russian member of the United Nations mission staff, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also

Kosovo police raid north, put 23 into custody, says Serbian president

"We strongly condemn Kosovo police raids in the Serb-populated areas in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. It is highly dangerous and runs counter to all the existing agreements. We are outraged at the provocation the Pristina authorities have staged against a Russian member of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. We demand that he be immediately released and all those involved in this appalling incident be held accountable," the statement reads.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier in an address to the country’s parliament that the Kosovo police had detained 23 people, including Krasnoshchekov. Vucic added that the Russian had been beaten during the detention.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation
2
India’s Air Force to arm Russian-made Su-30MKI fighters with BrahMos-A missiles
3
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
4
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
5
Russia extends service life for SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs to over 36 years
6
Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media
7
Russia ready for contacts with Ukraine’s parliament after elections — upper house speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT