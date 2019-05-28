Russian embassy demands release of Russian UN employee in Kosovo

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Serbia strongly condemns Kosovo police raids in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and demands the immediate release of a Russian member of the United Nations mission staff, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn Kosovo police raids in the Serb-populated areas in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. It is highly dangerous and runs counter to all the existing agreements. We are outraged at the provocation the Pristina authorities have staged against a Russian member of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. We demand that he be immediately released and all those involved in this appalling incident be held accountable," the statement reads.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier in an address to the country’s parliament that the Kosovo police had detained 23 people, including Krasnoshchekov. Vucic added that the Russian had been beaten during the detention.