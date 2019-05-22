Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin views US ultimatum to Turkey over purchase of S-400 systems as unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 12:14 UTC+3

The Kremlin thus commented on the reports of CNBC TV Channel that Washington had given Ankara two weeks to give up the S-400 deal

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow considers the US demands that Turkey give up the purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems as unacceptable and views the deal as a fait accompli, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on the reports of CNBC TV Channel that Washington had given Ankara two weeks to give up the S-400 deal.

"In general, we perceive ultimatums extremely negatively and consider such ultimatums as unacceptable," Peskov said.

The Kremlin proceeds from the fact that the Turkish leadership, including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has stated on many occasions that this deal is a fait accompli, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"We proceed from this and this deal is being implemented," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

