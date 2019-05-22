Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish military servicemen start training course on use of S-400 systems

Military & Defense
May 22, 9:46 UTC+3 ANKARA

The course will last several months, according to the Turkish defense minister

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. Ankara has sent military servicemen to Russia to undergo a training course on the use of the S-400 missile systems, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Read also
S-400 missile system

Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker

"We have sent our specialists to Russia to undergo a training course on the use of the S-400 systems, the course will start today and last several months," he said, as cited by the Milliyet newspaper. "The number of the personnel keeps changing, all of them have their own goals," Akar added.

The Turkish defense minister also mentioned a new proposal from the United States. "On March 28-29, a new proposal came that concerns the Patriot missile systems. Talks are underway on their price, the transfer of technology and joint production," Millyet quoted Akar as saying.

Meanwhile, a group of US lawmakers submitted a document calling for imposing sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and excluding Ankara from the F-35 program if Turkey purchases the S-400 systems from Russia.

S-400 deal

News about Russian-Turkish talks on the delivery of the S-400 systems first came in November 2016. In September 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 complexes and made an advance payment. Ankara will begin the deployment of the S-400 systems in October 2019, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Read also

Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat

Russian President Vladimir Putin said later at a press conference following talks with Erdogan that Moscow had decided to step up the delivery of the S-400 systems to Ankara.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 system can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Restoration of oil transit via Druzhba pipeline will take 2 months — Belneftekhim
3
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
4
New 57mm caliber to help Russia’s armor securely strike foreign armored vehicles — expert
5
Second Karakurt-class missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials on Ladoga Lake
6
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
7
Aeroflot reschedules flights to and from Italy over strike on May 21-22
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT