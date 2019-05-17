Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker

World
May 17, 18:32 UTC+3

Valentina Matviyenko said the Turkish president said that unprecedented pressure has been exerted on Turkey and it is still continued

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 missile system

S-400 missile system

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

ISTANBUL, May 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that the contract for Russian S-400 missile systems will be implemented, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday after talks with the Turkish leader in Istanbul.

"Naturally, he dwelt on the topic of the S-400 systems. He said that unprecedented pressure has been exerted on Turkey and it is still continued but reassured that he, as the president, guarantee that Turkey will implement the contract," Matvieynko said, adding that the Turkish president stressed he sees no reasons to waive liabilities under the contract.

Read also

Turkey ready to accept delivery of Russia’s S-400 systems, says foreign minister

The media reported in November 2016 that talks were underway on possible sales of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed in September 2017. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said back then that the deployment of S-400 systems will begin in October 2019. According to Rostech Director General Sergei Chemezov, the contract cost is 2.5 billion US dollars. Turkey is the first NATO member states to buy such missile systems from Russia.

The United States has been seeking to break down the deal. It has repeatedly warned Turkey that in case it buys the Russian missile systems it would not get F-35 fighter jets.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The system can hit aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles). Such targets include cruise missiles, tactical and strategic aircraft and ballistic missile warheads.

The system’s radars detect aerial targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles). The system’s 48N6E3 surface-to-air missiles can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes of 10,000-27,000 meters and ballistic threats at altitudes of 2,000-25,000 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
High-flying hoax: Plane bound for Sinai resort forced to land in Odessa over bomb scare
2
Turkey ready to accept delivery of Russia’s S-400 systems, says foreign minister
3
Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker
4
Potential ban on Poroshenko leaving Ukraine ‘just desserts', diplomat says
5
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
6
Language reform in Latvia’s Russian-speaking schools ‘a nightmare’, says former Riga mayor
7
Moldova's Constitutional Court not to allow PM change amidst parliamentary crisis
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT