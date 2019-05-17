Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker

ISTANBUL, May 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that the contract for Russian S-400 missile systems will be implemented, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday after talks with the Turkish leader in Istanbul.

"Naturally, he dwelt on the topic of the S-400 systems. He said that unprecedented pressure has been exerted on Turkey and it is still continued but reassured that he, as the president, guarantee that Turkey will implement the contract," Matvieynko said, adding that the Turkish president stressed he sees no reasons to waive liabilities under the contract.

The media reported in November 2016 that talks were underway on possible sales of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed in September 2017. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said back then that the deployment of S-400 systems will begin in October 2019. According to Rostech Director General Sergei Chemezov, the contract cost is 2.5 billion US dollars. Turkey is the first NATO member states to buy such missile systems from Russia.

The United States has been seeking to break down the deal. It has repeatedly warned Turkey that in case it buys the Russian missile systems it would not get F-35 fighter jets.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The system can hit aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles). Such targets include cruise missiles, tactical and strategic aircraft and ballistic missile warheads.

The system’s radars detect aerial targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles). The system’s 48N6E3 surface-to-air missiles can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes of 10,000-27,000 meters and ballistic threats at altitudes of 2,000-25,000 meters.