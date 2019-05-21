Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FSB chief points to use of cyber currencies for terrorist support

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 10:39 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

Terrorists also use proceeds from oil smuggling, slave trade and other criminal activities

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

DUSHANBE, May 21. /TASS/. Terrorist organizations are more often receiving financial support from their sponsors in the form of cyber currencies, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the security agencies of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

Terrorists maintain capabilities for global strikes, warns FSB chief

"Terrorists are increasingly using online payment systems and cyber currencies to transfer money they receive from certain countries and organizations that support the global terrorist network. They also use proceeds from oil smuggling, slave trade and other criminal activities," Bortnikov pointed out.

"The Hawala informal value transfer system remains another funding source for international terrorist organizations," the FSB chief added.

