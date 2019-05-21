Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Terrorists maintain capabilities for global strikes, warns FSB chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 9:52 UTC+3

The Middle East remains the main source of terrorism

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

DUSHANBE, May 21. /TASS/. Despite facing defeat in the Middle East, terrorist are still capable of carrying out attacks around the world, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the security agencies of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

"Although international terrorist organizations suffered great losses in Syria and Iraq, they still have enough resources, particularly provided by their foreign sponsors, to carry out attacks around the world," the FSB chief said.

According to Bortnikov, "large jihadist units have been defeated but now they are trying either to regroup in areas not controlled by the Syrian government or to take shelter in refugee camps."

He pointed out that the Middle East remained the main source of terrorism though militants sought to establish new strongholds in North Africa and Southeast Asia.

