Kremlin expects to continue talks with Kiev on detained persons

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 20, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensk's statement about his readiness for a dialogue on the ceasefire in the Donbass area, insisting on the return of the detained

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS. Moscow expects that the talks with Kiev on the exchange of detained persons will continue under the new Ukrainian leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This issue was actively discussed within the framework of available channels and within the framework of the Contact Group and that is why we hope these discussions will continue. Russia has numerously expressed its interest in that," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a statement by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about his readiness for a dialogue on the ceasefire in the Donbass area, insisting on the return of detained persons.

"At the same time, there were certain problems with qualifying particular persons and determining whom the talk was about," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Replying to a question about whether head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk would remain the person through whom negotiations on this issue were held, the Kremlin spokesman said: "he will remain in such capacity, this person who has a contact with Vladimir Putin and this contact will in any case be continued."

"If Medvedchuk manages to implement his humanitarian initiatives from the Ukrainian side, then it can be undoubtedly said that his work in such capacity will be continued," Peskov said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
