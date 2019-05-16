Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Turkish relations are developing dynamically — Russian upper house speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 22:51 UTC+3 ANKARA

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that "there is interest in developing cooperation, including between the parliaments"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

ANKARA, May 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing dynamically in various spheres, with a good political climate between the two countries, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.

"Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing dynamically," she said at a meeting with the staff of the Russian embassy in Ankara that was organized as part of her official visit to Turkey. "Political climate [between Moscow and Ankara] is good."

Read also

Russia, Turkey jointly developing aircraft and helicopters

"You know about our successful cooperation, despite the problems and nuances of the anti-terrorism efforts in Syria and in other international and regional conflicts," she noted, stressing the role of diplomatic missions in maintaining relations between the two nations. "We need practical results of the work of our foreign missions. I think we will soon be assessing them by such criteria as what has been done by an embassy or a trade mission and how it influenced relations," she said.

She added that her meetings with Turkey’s leadership will take place on Friday. "In general, the atmosphere is right, it is good. There is interest in developing cooperation, including between the parliaments. And it is important," Matviyenko stressed.

She recalled that the two countries are implementing two large-scale projects, namely the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline and of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. "It is a higher level of cooperation. It is innovation cooperation, even strategic one in certain areas," she said.

Apart from that, in her words, interest to the study of the Russian language is on the rise in Turkey as it gives young people a chance to build a successful career at joint ventures. "We must give credit to the Turkish authorities which take steps to increase the number of educational facilities offering Russian language classes," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
Companies
Federation Council
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
3
Russian defense ministry must have clear information on foreign armies, says Putin
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
6
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
7
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT