Kremlin says Moscow was not invited to attend Zelensky’s inauguration

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will have contacts with Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky after his inauguration. The Kremlin official added that Moscow had not received an invitation from Kiev to attend Zelensky’s inauguration ceremony, set to take place on May 20.

"Currently, I am not aware of any plans to hold contacts [a meeting or a phone call between Putin and Zelensky], and, as far as I am aware, there have been no invitations [to the inauguration] at any level," Peskov told reporters.

"In many countries, inauguration does not include visits from foreign leaders," Peskov said, noting that he is not certain of the exact process of inauguration in Ukraine.

Peskov refused to provide an answer to a question on whether the Russian leadership plans to congratulate Zelensky with his assumption of office. "I cannot respond to the question: this is the decision of the Russian president," he said.

Putin has not congratulated Zelensky on his election victory and has not addressed the future Ukrainian leader personally in his Victory Day message.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament set May 20 as the date of Zelensky’s inauguration ceremony. The ceremony will start at 10:00.