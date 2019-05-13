Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Details of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in focus of meeting of Putin, Chinese top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 13, 21:24 UTC+3 SOCHI

Xi is expected to pay a visit to Russia in early June

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Details of the upcoming state visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday.

"As for bilateral relations, they are developing successfully in the truest sense of the word," Putin said receiving the visiting Chinese top diplomat at his Sochi residence Bocharov Ruchei. "I know that the key goal of your today’s visit is to agree the basic parameters of the main event in this year’s bilateral relations, I mean the Chinese president’s state visit to Russia. I think we will speak about that today."

The Russian president warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation. He said he had been informed about Wang Yi’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "First and foremost, I would like to convey my best wishes to my friend [Xi Jinping] for the warmness we were received in Beijing with during a large-scale international conference dedicated to the implementation of our One Belt One Road ideas," he noted, adding that he believes these interesting an efficient ideas fit well into the integration associations that are being created by Russia and its partners in the post-Soviet space.

The Russian leader expressed the hope that Russia and China will make a serious contribution to the implementation of the One Belt One Road plans.

Xi Jinping is expected to pay a visit to Russia in early June.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
2
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
3
Putin to begin series of new-format meetings on defense issues on May 13
4
Press review: Iran’s bid to skirt US sanctions and Trump trade war may spark global crash
5
Putin calls to take into account changing military political situation
6
Putin inspects upgraded planes, new helicopter Mi-38T in Kazan
7
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT