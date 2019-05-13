Details of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in focus of meeting of Putin, Chinese top diplomat

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Details of the upcoming state visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday.

"As for bilateral relations, they are developing successfully in the truest sense of the word," Putin said receiving the visiting Chinese top diplomat at his Sochi residence Bocharov Ruchei. "I know that the key goal of your today’s visit is to agree the basic parameters of the main event in this year’s bilateral relations, I mean the Chinese president’s state visit to Russia. I think we will speak about that today."

The Russian president warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation. He said he had been informed about Wang Yi’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "First and foremost, I would like to convey my best wishes to my friend [Xi Jinping] for the warmness we were received in Beijing with during a large-scale international conference dedicated to the implementation of our One Belt One Road ideas," he noted, adding that he believes these interesting an efficient ideas fit well into the integration associations that are being created by Russia and its partners in the post-Soviet space.

The Russian leader expressed the hope that Russia and China will make a serious contribution to the implementation of the One Belt One Road plans.

Xi Jinping is expected to pay a visit to Russia in early June.