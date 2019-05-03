Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov praises new formats of humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 0:49 UTC+3 TASHKENT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere has always "generated a lot of interest among Russian and Uzbekistani citizens"

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. Inter-regional, youth and media forums enrich humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks in Tashkent.

Presidents give start to construction project of first NPP in Uzbekistan

Good prospects for cooperation open in the humanitarian sphere, which "has always been an advanced field of bilateral cooperation and generated a lot of interest among Russian and Uzbekistani citizens," Lavrov said.

"Now this cooperation is enriched with new formats. First of all, it is the inter-regional forum. This is a new format of cooperation which was established. The first forum already took place, the second is being in the works. An educational forum was established as well. Youth festivals will also be held regularly," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister also mentioned the media forum, which "gives an opportunity to media representatives to exchange experience and assessments, to look for interesting topics together."

"Of course, we discussed our ties in the sphere of education. We appreciate the attention that Uzbekistan's leadership gives to the Russian language. Along with teaching it practically on the whole territory of the country, additional Russian language centers are being set up in universities in Tashkent and other cities. We expressed gratitude for attention to all those matters, and thanked our Uzbekistani hosts for supporting the recent congress of compatriots leaving abroad, including in Central Asia, which took place here," Lavrov concluded.

