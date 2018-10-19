Presidents give start to construction project of first NPP in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev give a start to construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Republic under the Russian design.

Leaders of two countries took part in the ceremony using a videoconference with the future NPP site, TASS reports. The event took place within the framework of the state visit of the Russian President to Uzbekistan.

Engineering surveys started on the site after the ceremony.

On December 29, 2017, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document envisages joint work in a number of areas, including the construction of nuclear power plants in the republic and the development of uranium deposits. At that time, during his working visit to Tashkent, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev announced that Russia proposed building a two-unit nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

The two countries inked the intergovernmental agreement on construction of the nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan in September 2018.