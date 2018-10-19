Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Presidents give start to construction project of first NPP in Uzbekistan

Business & Economy
October 19, 16:33 UTC+3

Engineering surveys started at the site after the ceremony

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev give a start to construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Republic under the Russian design.

Leaders of two countries took part in the ceremony using a videoconference with the future NPP site, TASS reports. The event took place within the framework of the state visit of the Russian President to Uzbekistan.

Engineering surveys started on the site after the ceremony.

On December 29, 2017, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document envisages joint work in a number of areas, including the construction of nuclear power plants in the republic and the development of uranium deposits. At that time, during his working visit to Tashkent, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev announced that Russia proposed building a two-unit nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

The two countries inked the intergovernmental agreement on construction of the nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan in September 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian specialists re-equipping S-300 systems delivered to Syria for local operation
2
US wants Russia to be partner in creating lunar orbital outpost, says NASA chief
3
Lavrov hopes NATO ‘wise enough’ to prevent third world war
4
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
5
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
6
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
7
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT