Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 12:57 UTC+3

Moscow is keeping an eye on the situation, according to the Kremlin spokesman

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urges the two countries to exercise restraint, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, Moscow is keeping an eye on the situation. "We are highly concerned about recent developments and are keeping an eye on the situation. We call on the parties to exercise restraint," Peskov said.

Read also

Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet

Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft

Pakistan’s army activated to protect country — Foreign Ministry

Tensions along the Line of Control, which separates the two countries' armed forces in Kashmir, flared on February 14, when an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir killed 45. The Jaish-e-Mohammed group, which aims at separating Kashmir from India and bringing it under Pakistan’s control, claimed responsibility for the attack.

New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting terrorists who allegedly carry out raids into India’s territory from Pakistan-based camps. In addition, India claimed to have evidence proving that the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies could be behind the attack. Pakistan rejected these accusations.

On Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s Air Force had destroyed the largest militant camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group near the Pakistani town of Balakot. On Wednesday, the Pakistan Air Force responded by saying that it had carried out airstrikes on military targets in Jammu and Kashmir. The two countries also claimed to have downed teach other’s fighter jets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Russian defense chief slams US efforts to undercut Moscow’s rights under Open Skies Treaty
4
India, Pakistan trade accusations over Kashmir flare-up
5
Pakistan closes its airspace
6
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
7
Putin orders to develop national strategy on AI by summer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT