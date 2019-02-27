Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft

World
February 27, 10:28 UTC+3 ISLAMABAD

The incident took place after the Indian Air Force had targeted a militant camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group near the Pakistani town of Balakot

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

ISLAMABAD, February 27. /TASS/. The Pakistan Air Force has downed two Indian aircraft whish, according to Islamabad, violated the country’s airspace, Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"In response to PAF [Pakistan Air Force] strikes this morning as released by the MoFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs], the IAF [Indian Air Force] crossed the LOC [Line of Control]. PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistan airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K [Azad Jammu and Kashmir], while the other fell inside the IOK [Indian-Occupied Kashmir]. One Indian pilot was arrested by troops on the ground," the tweet reads.

Read also

Press review: US drives Pakistan into arms of Russia, China and Iran deal jitters return

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier in the day, saying that the "Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace."

"This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defense. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight," the statement added.

Meanwhile, India’s Asian News International (ANI) news agency said that Pakistani jets had reportedly violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, "dropping bombs on their way out."

The incident took place after the Indian Air Force had targeted a militant camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group near the Pakistani town of Balakot. According to New Delhi, the operation involved 12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets, which dropped laser-guided bombs on the camp, completely destroying it and killing up to 300 militants.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed group, which aims at separating Kashmir from India and bringing it under Pakistan’s control, claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy, which had killed 45.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Lavrov blasts US attempts to create pretext for military intervention in Venezuela
4
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
5
Russia, China, India concerned about increased trade protectionism, says Lavrov
6
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
7
Russia, India, China should coordinate efforts to ensure safety of Asia-Pacific — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT