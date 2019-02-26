Pakistan’s army activated to protect country — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Pakistan Armed Forces have been activated to protect their country, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

"An aggressive segment is bent on risking regional peace for its political gains," Geo TV quoted him as saying. The minister said that Pakistan "will have to remain alert." "Pakistan's people and forces are alert and have the capability to defend every nook and corner," he said. "Nation should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure. Pakistan knows how to defend itself," the minister said, calling on New Delhi to keep common sense.

Today India carried out aggression against Pakistan, the minister said: the Indian planes violated the Line of Control (LoC). Islamabad preserves the right to a relevant response, the TV channel quoted Mahmood Qureshi as saying.

Earlier, India’s NDTV channel reported that 12 Indian planes struck a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed ("The Army of Muhammad") in the part of disputed Kashmir which is controlled by Pakistan and completely destroyed it. The Pakistani side previously reported that the Indian planes just crossed the Line of Control which separates the sides in Kashmir.