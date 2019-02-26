Kremlin to welcome US-North Korean summit if it eases tensions

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin will hail the results of the forthcoming second US-North Korean summit on February 27-28, if they allow for making progress towards resolving the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear problem and easing tensions in the region, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"If this meeting heralds progress towards resolving the North Korean nuclear problem, creating a safer and more stable situation on the Korean Peninsula and easing tensions there, this can be only welcomed," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the forthcoming summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.