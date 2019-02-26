Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin to welcome US-North Korean summit if it eases tensions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 13:03 UTC+3

The second US-North Korean summit will take place on February 27-28

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin will hail the results of the forthcoming second US-North Korean summit on February 27-28, if they allow for making progress towards resolving the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear problem and easing tensions in the region, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

Read also

Lavrov warns Washington's stance at negotiations with North Korea will have no effect

"If this meeting heralds progress towards resolving the North Korean nuclear problem, creating a safer and more stable situation on the Korean Peninsula and easing tensions there, this can be only welcomed," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the forthcoming summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
2
Press review: Lavrov slams Trump’s regional bloc gambit and Caracas seeks to cool crisis
3
Rostec works on fourth, next generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Russia’s FSB thwarts IS terror plot against GRU officers, commuter rail passengers — media
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Iranian foreign minister announces resignation
7
Russia’s NTV founder Malashenko reportedly committed suicide, says Spanish Civil Guard
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT