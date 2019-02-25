Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov warns Washington's stance at negotiations with North Korea will have no effect

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 25, 11:32 UTC+3 HO CHI MINH CITY

The term "denuclearization" is rather broad, the Russian diplomat emphasized

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu

HO CHI MINH CITY, February 25. /TASS/. Washington’s hardline negotiating position with North Korea has not been working, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, speaking at the conference "International Cooperation in a Troubled World," which was organized by the Valdai Discussion Club in partnership with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

"We are certain that the strict, uncompromising position that Washington used at the beginning of these negotiations [with North Korea] did not bring any results, because there was a demand, which was voiced by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that first anything related to North Korea’s nuclear problem be totally destroyed, and only then after the so-called denuclearization of chiefly North Korea would any easing of the sanctions be looked at," he said. "It won't work. I think that the Americans themselves know by now that such ultimatums [will not work out] in any way."

Read also

Lavrov calls on US to provide solid security guarantees to North Korea

"What is meant by making people disarm? [Former Iraqi leader] Saddam Hussein was disarmed through confidence tricks, and Muammar Gaddafi was disarmed," Lavrov resumed. "So, all these examples are in full view. Only a gradual approach, which includes positive actions in response to North Korea’s positive actions, may work."

There is the impression based on contacts with the US that it understands it, the minister said. "Still, representatives for the US administration continue to state publicly that only the total denuclearization of North Korea will make it possible to embark on any positive moves," he added.

"By the way, the term ‘denuclearization’ is rather broad and stipulates the denuclearization of the whole Korean Peninsula, which corresponds to the obligations on the part of the US and South Korea," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The process itself and the fact that the US - North Korea summit will be held for the second time already are positive, as are the meetings between the leaders of North and South Korea, which are becoming regular."

"We would like the understandings that are being reached at the meetings between the North and the South to receive more attention and respect, and we would like these understandings to be taken into account in the endeavors that everyone wants to be completed between the US and North Korea," the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
4
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
5
Middle East countries eye Russia’s latest shipborne air defense missile/gun system
6
Russia’s top brass, Kalashnikov gunmaker discuss deliveries of ‘kamikaze’ drones to troops
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT