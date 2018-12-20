Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin never dreamt of being president, had no intentions of becoming one

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin said that at different times in his life, he wanted to do different things - for instance, to be a pilot, a military man, then, or worked as a foreign intelligence agent

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never dreamt of becoming Russia’s leader, he said in an interview on the outcomes of his annual press conference.

"I have never dreamt of becoming president, I had no such dream and no intentions of becoming one. This happened due to a set of circumstances and an offer from the first president of Russia," he said, noting that he filled this post after the elections.

Eligible bachelor? Putin pledges to ‘marry someday’

Putin said that at different times in his life, he wanted to do different things. "I wanted to be a pilot for some time, then a military man, then, when I grew up, I wanted to work as a foreign intelligence agent," the Russian leader said, noting that his desire to become an intelligence agent was based on films and books about this profession. "It seemed very important and interesting to me when a person working alone is able to achieve results that are important for the country on the whole and for millions of people due to the person’s knowledge, skills, love for the Fatherland, determination to succeed at all costs and self-sacrifice, especially if this takes place in special situations or war," the president said.

Putin added that while he did not expect to serve as Russia’s president, he has never regretted his decision to become one.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
