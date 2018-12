MOSCOW, December 20./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not brushing aside the idea for marrying someday since it befits ‘a decent person’.

"As a decent person I will have to do this sooner or later," Putin replied jokingly when asked when he would marry at Thursday’s annual news conference.

The president also asked the journalist posing this question whether he was married. Having got an affirmative answer, Putin joked, "He is married and wants me to be too."