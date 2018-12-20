Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Smartphones lead to snooping that’s why the Russian president doesn’t have one

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin says using a smartphone puts one’s privacy and security at risk

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Using a smartphone puts one’s privacy and security at risk and this poses a great danger particularly to any high-profile leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, adding that this was the reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use a cell phone.

When asked whether the head of state owned a smartphone, Peskov said: "not as far as I know, he does not have a phone."

Peskov noted that "using a smartphone" means "total transparency", which is tantamount to anyone, anywhere, at any time getting hold of all the details of any and all confidential matters. Moreover, he went on to point out "when you start using a smartphone, you agree to make your matters public," the presidential spokesman emphasized. "Unfortunately, this is the way of the world and everyone should comprehend this. Accordingly, a head of state cannot afford it, let alone the president of a country like Russia, especially a president like Putin," he added.

Peskov also went on to point out that "good old-fashioned phones used over secure government communications networks will outlive all smartphones."

Printouts still in use

The Kremlin spokesman went on to say that printouts were still used for preparing information for the president. "There are files with printouts, there are printed and digital digests. The president can look up information on a computer, on the Internet and on TV, in a traditional way," Peskov added.

Replying to a question about whether he asked the president for advice before commenting on a strong statement by some foreign leader, Peskov explained that "if needed, there is always a possibility to ask the president to clarify his position."

In this regard, the interviewer mentioned the Ukrainian president’s recent statement, in which he had described the Kerch Strait incident as a war. Peskov noted "there are a lot of situations when Russia’s position is consistent and well-known."

"There is nothing new in such statements by the Ukrainian president. It was an obvious provocation attempt, so there is nothing new. Ukraine’s pre-election climate only makes the country’s authorities employ stronger rhetoric," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Russia's domestic policy
