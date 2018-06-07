Putin calls for finding modern ways to ensure security without banning Internet

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Intelligence services and law enforcement agencies must search for modern ways to ensure security without restricting freedom on the Internet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

"I will encourage all my colleagues to adopt this path, which implies that intelligence services and law enforcement agencies should use modern methods to counter offences, including terror-related crimes, without restricting freedom, particularly freedom on the Internet," Putin said.

In reply to a question about a possible ban on social media, asked by Internet bloggers, the president said that there were no plans to ban any popular social media and Internet resources.

"I understand you concern, as well as the concern of the people you work with on the Internet. We do not plan to ban anything," he said.

The president added that he was aware of the situation surrounding the Telegram messaging service.

Putin pointed out that the top priority should be given to security issues. "What should I say when law enforcement agencies and intelligence services tell me that following the St. Petersburg metro bombing they failed to track terrorists’ messages and make a timely decision because messages are encrypted and terrorists take advantage of that?" Putin said.