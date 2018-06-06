Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin points out what career he could choose besides politics

Society & Culture
June 06, 8:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin graduated from the law faculty of St. Petersburg State University

© Mikhail Metzel/ITASS

Read also

Putin confesses he doesn’t use social networks

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that if he did not go into politics he could become a lawyer, as he himself said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

"I graduated from the law faculty of St. Petersburg State University so in fact I could work as a lawyer," Putin said.

When asked about an alternative profession, the Russian president said that he "was part of the Soviet intelligence, the external intelligence service, I already had a profession." 

The Russian leader pointed out that he used to serve in security agencies and the Soviet external intelligence, and worked later in executive branch agencies in the city of St. Petersburg. "All of those occupations were to my liking," Putin noted.

