Kremlin slams conclusions in 'Russia report' for US Senate committee as unfounded

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 18, 13:03 UTC+3

The Russian government has nothing to do with any meddling in other countries’ domestic affairs, Peskov said

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The new report prepared for the US Senate Intelligence Committee contains unfounded claims against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"What I read about this report in public access can arouse nothing but misunderstanding," Peskov said. "It voices some general claims and accusations, and some of them are absolutely unclear for us," he explained. "They reproach us that someone criticizes the situation in the US social sector, but it does not say how this is linked to Russia," Peskov noted.

"We believe that these are absolutely unfounded claims," Peskov stated. "The Russian state and the Russian government have nothing to do with any meddling [in other countries’ domestic affairs], moreover with this abstract kind of meddling."

On Monday, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report by New Knowledge, a Texas cybersecurity company, which monitors disinformation in the Internet. It says that the so-called Russian Internet trolls, allegedly linked to the Internet Research Agency, posted disinformation in US social networks with the goal of discrediting special counsel Robert Mueller and the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, which he leads.

The report notes that the Russian ‘trolls’ paid special attention to cooperation with African-Americans, who traditionally vote for Democrats. The authors claimed that the Russian ‘troll factory’ tried to discourage them from voting.

ADVERTISEMENT