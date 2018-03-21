Lavrov jokes about Russia ‘meddling’ with Japan’s weather

People walk under snow falling at a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo © AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Since Moscow refrained from interfering in the Japanese election, it decided to meddle with the country’s weather, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joked at a working lunch with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook, during the working lunch it began to snow, so Kono said "Mr. Lavrov, you have brought snow to Tokyo."

"Since we did not interfere in your election, we decided to meddle with the weather," Lavrov jocularly replied.

After that, according to Zakharova, the Russian top diplomat took several photos of the snowfall.

Lavrov, who is currently on a working visit to Japan, earlier held talks with Taro Kono.