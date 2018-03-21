Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov jokes about Russia ‘meddling’ with Japan’s weather

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 11:21 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Japanese foreign minister said that Sergey Lavrov had brought snow to Tokyo

People walk under snow falling at a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo

People walk under snow falling at a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo

© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Since Moscow refrained from interfering in the Japanese election, it decided to meddle with the country’s weather, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joked at a working lunch with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook, during the working lunch it began to snow, so Kono said "Mr. Lavrov, you have brought snow to Tokyo."

"Since we did not interfere in your election, we decided to meddle with the weather," Lavrov jocularly replied.

After that, according to Zakharova, the Russian top diplomat took several photos of the snowfall.

Lavrov, who is currently on a working visit to Japan, earlier held talks with Taro Kono.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
