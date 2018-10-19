Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France to discuss political settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkey on October 27 to take part in a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"It is planned to exchange views on the Syrian issue, including the political settlement process, further steps aimed at strengthening security and stability, creating conditions for refugees’ return and rebuilding socio-economic infrastructure facilities," the Kremlin said.

Some other pressing international issues are expected to be discussed as well.

Besides, some "bilateral conversations will take place," the Kremlin press service said.