Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France to discuss political settlement in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 13:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkey on October 27 to take part in a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Read also

Putin highlights need for collective restoration of Syria's economy

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkey on October 27 to take part in a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"It is planned to exchange views on the Syrian issue, including the political settlement process, further steps aimed at strengthening security and stability, creating conditions for refugees’ return and rebuilding socio-economic infrastructure facilities," the Kremlin said.

Some other pressing international issues are expected to be discussed as well.

Besides, some "bilateral conversations will take place," the Kremlin press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian specialists re-equipping S-300 systems delivered to Syria for local operation
2
Press review: UN Syria envoy quits and Moscow slams rights violations in Ukraine, Baltics
3
Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France to discuss political settlement in Syria
4
Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source
5
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
6
Vostochny spaceport prepared for launches after cavities filled in launch pad’s casing
7
Yandex capitalization down almost $1 bln as trading kicks off on Moscow Exchange
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT