Putin hopes to build relations with Ukraine’s new leadership after upcoming elections

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that it will be able to build relations with Ukraine’s new leadership after the upcoming elections in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"We have to wait for the domestic political cycle to end, and I very much hope that we will be able to build some kind of relations with the new leadership of the country," Putin said. "We are ready for this, and we want this."

The Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on March 31 and October 27, 2019 respectively.