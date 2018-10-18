Skripal charges against Russia may stem from "internal political situation", says Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Britain’s charges Russia was behind what it describes as an attempt to poison former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have nothing to do with the reality and may stem from the "internal political situation," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the Euronews channel in an interview on the eve of his visit to Brussels.

"First, the assessments voiced by a number of countries do not reflect the actual situation, and second, they definitely are not leading us to a better tomorrow," Medvedev said. "In the majority of cases, similar assessments and similar sanctions are not meant to punish anyone, or do anyone harm, or demonstrate an international position. No! They have other reasons - they are for the sake of an internal political situation."

He expressed regret "any evaluation like this definitely does not promote international cooperation." He recalled that similar practices that existed "in the Soviet era, when the Soviet Union would use labels …, but this did not lead to anything good."

"That is why we believe that everyone has to be careful when giving assessments," Medvedev added.

Anti-Russian rhetoric will not help

Medvedev said that anti-Russian comments were being made in the United States, too, but they were unable to cause any effect on Moscow’s policies.

"Nine times out of ten, this anti-Russia campaign is in pursuit of entirely internal political goals: to stay in power, form a government or achieve some other goal. But certainly not to influence Russia's position. It cannot be influenced, something that everyone realises very well," he stated.

"We are perfectly aware of the fact that all that is connected with Russia in the United States now has a different goal - internal political squabbles; in fact, arguments between the Republicans and the Democrats and arguments inside the Republican Party," Medvedev said adding that the current events looked like "anti-Russian hysteria." The same can be said about the European countries," Medvedev believes.

Not acquainted with suspects

Asked by the interviewer about the affair of the two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom London suspects of involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals, Medvedev refrained from comment.

"I do not know. I will not comment, just because I am not acquainted with those people, neither am I acquainted with the comments to a sufficient degree," he said when asked if he believed the two men’s story about the reasons for their visit to Salisbury, where the Skripal incident took place. "I do not know. How can I know?"

If the British version of the affair is to be believed, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain and his daughter Yulia on March 4 were affected by a Novichok class nerve agent in Salisbury. London claims that Moscow was highly likely involved in this incident. Russia strongly dismissed all speculations on that score.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on September 5 briefed parliament on the investigators’ findings to declare that two Russians were suspected of committing the assassination attempt. The men, she said, carried passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. British secret services claim that both are agents of the Main Directorate (former GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. Petrov and Boshirov appeared on Russia’s RT television channel to dismiss Britain’s charges, including the claims they were Russian secret service officers.