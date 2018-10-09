Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on October 12 — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 14:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Mogilev, eastern Belarus, with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on October 12

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Mogilev, eastern Belarus, with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on October 12, the Kremlin press service said.

Read also
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko admits West's anti-Russian sanctions affecting Belarusian economy

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold a separate meeting before a plenary session of the forum," the statement said.

On Friday, Mogilev will host a plenary session of the fifth forum of Russian and Belarusian regions, due to be attended by Putin and Lukashenko. The forum will discuss priority areas of developing regional cooperation as a key factor of integration and building the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Traditionally, the event will be attended by heads of Russian and Belarusian upper houses of parliament and a permanent committee of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the heads of ministries and agencies, executive and legislative bodies and representatives of major businesses, public and scientific organizations.

Last time, the Russian and Belarusian leaders held talks in Sochi on September 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
Engineer with Russian-Indian joint venture arrested on espionage charges
3
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
4
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
5
IMF upgrades forecast for Russia's growth to 1.8% in 2019
6
Press review: Who is Washington’s new boogeyman and Moscow steps up North Korean diplomacy
7
Russia will not close itself off from global market — Medvedev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT