Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on October 12 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Mogilev, eastern Belarus, with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on October 12, the Kremlin press service said.

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold a separate meeting before a plenary session of the forum," the statement said.

On Friday, Mogilev will host a plenary session of the fifth forum of Russian and Belarusian regions, due to be attended by Putin and Lukashenko. The forum will discuss priority areas of developing regional cooperation as a key factor of integration and building the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Traditionally, the event will be attended by heads of Russian and Belarusian upper houses of parliament and a permanent committee of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the heads of ministries and agencies, executive and legislative bodies and representatives of major businesses, public and scientific organizations.

Last time, the Russian and Belarusian leaders held talks in Sochi on September 21.