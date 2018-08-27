Lukashenko admits West's anti-Russian sanctions affecting Belarusian economy

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Belarus is feeling the impact of economic problems that arise from Western sanctions against Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday in an interview with Belarus One channel.

"This [Russia] is our main [trade] partner," he said. "Just look, the ruble’s slide began immediately after the talking about a new way of American sanctions against Russia began. Can we feel well on this background?"

"We lost $3 billion on the gaps in exchange rates alone during the previous downhill of the ruble," Lukashenko said.

"And what can I demand from Russia when it so hard-hit?" he went on. "When the situation in Russia is favorable it can buy quite enough of our goods and more than that, it can help us if need be - something it has done in the past through financial support."

"That’s why we gain nothing at present," Lukashenko said. "We don’t have any clandestine agendas, any intentions to press Russia so as enfeeble it or because it is weakening already and the situation there is knotty."

"There’s nothing of the kind and there’ll never be," he said. "Look, I’m a really seasoned politician - please forgive me for this immodesty. I don’t seek gains from such things because this would be totally hideous to do."