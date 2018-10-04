Diplomat calls Netherlands’ ‘Russian cyber attack’ allegations ‘spy mania’ syndrome

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry regards as spy mania the Netherlands’ charges Russia is allegedly responsible for mounting cyberattacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"The western spy mania is gaining momentum. Russia’s official commentary will follow soon," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference the Dutch military intelligence and security service had allegedly prevented an attack by Russian hackers against the OPCW. She claimed that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Evgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the attack. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. If she is to be believed, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence they had tried to get access to information concerning the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry claims that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

Russia’s charge d’affairs in the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.