Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to meet with Italian top diplomat in Moscow on October 8

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 13:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Italian top diplomat will visit Moscow on October 8

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Moscow on October 8, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8

"The meeting is expected to take place in Moscow on Monday," she said.

Meanwhile, the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed to TASS that Moavero Milanesi would visit Moscow on October 8.

"The visit will be held on October 8, Minister Moavero Milanesi would meet with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to resolve the Libya issue," the press service said.

The Italian foreign minister’s visit to Russia is part of preparations for the country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s visit, set to take place on October 24.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said earlier that Lavrov was expected to make a visit to the country before the end of the year. The Russian top diplomat is expected to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Milan on December 7. In addition, Rome has announced that a high-level conference on the Libyan crisis will be held in Sicily’s Palermo on November 12-13.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Syrian military to be trained to use Russian S-300 systems within three months
3
Kremlin: direct threats by leaders of some countries won’t stop Russia’s energy projects
4
Russia to continue cooperation with Iran even under new sanctions — minister
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
7
Russian launch service provider reveals cost of Soyuz-2.1 rocket launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT