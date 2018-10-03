Lavrov to meet with Italian top diplomat in Moscow on October 8

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Moscow on October 8, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday.

"The meeting is expected to take place in Moscow on Monday," she said.

Meanwhile, the Italian Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed to TASS that Moavero Milanesi would visit Moscow on October 8.

"The visit will be held on October 8, Minister Moavero Milanesi would meet with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to resolve the Libya issue," the press service said.

The Italian foreign minister’s visit to Russia is part of preparations for the country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s visit, set to take place on October 24.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said earlier that Lavrov was expected to make a visit to the country before the end of the year. The Russian top diplomat is expected to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Milan on December 7. In addition, Rome has announced that a high-level conference on the Libyan crisis will be held in Sicily’s Palermo on November 12-13.