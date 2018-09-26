Changes in UN peacekeeping system are overdue — Lavrov

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Changes in the peacekeeping system of the United Nations are overdue, but the basic principles must remain unchanged, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a high-level UN meeting on Tuesday.

"Russia supports the secretary general’s determination to improve the organization’s peacekeeping activities. Certain changes are objectively overdue, but, at the same time, basic principles of peacekeeping must certainly remain inviolable," Lavrov said during a high-level meeting, headlined "Action for peacekeeping" and held on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

At the same time, the minister warned against "too much enthusiasm" in mandates that authorize the use of force, adding that "this is not a panacea."

According to the Russian top diplomat, peacekeeping mandates must be clear and realistic.

"It is important to take into account opinions of both the accepting nation and the contributing nations, and engage in polite dialogue with them," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister said UN Security Council and General Assembly must retain their key role in peacekeeping issues.

He said the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was ready to develop its cooperation with the United Nations in the peacekeeping sphere.

"We are ready to develop contacts in the sphere of peacekeeping between the UN and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he said during a high level meeting headlined "Action for peacekeeping" and held on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent, and the agreement on the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was inked on October 7, 2002. As of now, the organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO collective rapid reaction forces have 22,000 personnel, and another 3,500 are part of the peacekeeping forces.