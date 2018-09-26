Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Changes in UN peacekeeping system are overdue — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 3:55 UTC+3 UN

The Russian foreign minister said UN Security Council and General Assembly must retain their key role in peacekeeping issues

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Changes in the peacekeeping system of the United Nations are overdue, but the basic principles must remain unchanged, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a high-level UN meeting on Tuesday.

"Russia supports the secretary general’s determination to improve the organization’s peacekeeping activities. Certain changes are objectively overdue, but, at the same time, basic principles of peacekeeping must certainly remain inviolable," Lavrov said during a high-level meeting, headlined "Action for peacekeeping" and held on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

At the same time, the minister warned against "too much enthusiasm" in mandates that authorize the use of force, adding that "this is not a panacea."

According to the Russian top diplomat, peacekeeping mandates must be clear and realistic.

"It is important to take into account opinions of both the accepting nation and the contributing nations, and engage in polite dialogue with them," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister said UN Security Council and General Assembly must retain their key role in peacekeeping issues.

He said the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was ready to develop its cooperation with the United Nations in the peacekeeping sphere.

"We are ready to develop contacts in the sphere of peacekeeping between the UN and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he said during a high level meeting headlined "Action for peacekeeping" and held on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent, and the agreement on the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was inked on October 7, 2002. As of now, the organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO collective rapid reaction forces have 22,000 personnel, and another 3,500 are part of the peacekeeping forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
2
Moscow says Trump chooses not to mention Russia 'in vain' in UN speech
3
Russia offers India long-term cooperation on manned space programs
4
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030
5
Khabarovsk gubernatorial elections declared valid, LDPR candidate wins
6
Gone but not forgotten: Switzerland honors fallen Russian soldiers from Napoleonic Wars
7
Russian ambassador invites rescued Thai boys to Artek children’s center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT