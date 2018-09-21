Moscow warns against turning General Assembly into platform for political finger-pointing

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly should retain its role of a platform for constructive dialogue, not political finger-pointing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In general, the Russian side would speak out in favor of strengthening UN’s role of a centerpiece and coordinator in global affairs," the ministry said in a statement, commenting on Russian top diplomat Sergei Lavrov’s upcoming visit to New York to take part in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"The organization remains a unique, unmatched platform for equal dialogue, aimed at finding solutions that would reflect the entire spectrum of opinions," the statement reads. "Attempts to undermine the authority and legitimacy of the UN, to erode or replace its prerogative rights are dangerous and may cause the entire framework of international relations to collapse."

At the same time, the ministry said that in recent years, the UN General Assembly has seen an increasing number of openly confrontational initiatives, "which may heat up tensions and provoke serious disagreement between the member states."

"We are convinced that the General Assembly is not a platform for finger-pointing in domestic or international affairs," the ministry said, calling for an "atmosphere of constructive cooperation that would help to smooth out differences."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Lavrov would head the Russian delegation to the high-level week of the 73rd UN General Assembly. The minister is expected to deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on September 28.