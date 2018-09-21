Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow warns against turning General Assembly into platform for political finger-pointing

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 23:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry said that in recent years the UN General Assembly has seen an increasing number of openly confrontational initiatives

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly should retain its role of a platform for constructive dialogue, not political finger-pointing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Read also

Lavrov hopes to meet with Pompeo during UN General Assembly’s session

"In general, the Russian side would speak out in favor of strengthening UN’s role of a centerpiece and coordinator in global affairs," the ministry said in a statement, commenting on Russian top diplomat Sergei Lavrov’s upcoming visit to New York to take part in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"The organization remains a unique, unmatched platform for equal dialogue, aimed at finding solutions that would reflect the entire spectrum of opinions," the statement reads. "Attempts to undermine the authority and legitimacy of the UN, to erode or replace its prerogative rights are dangerous and may cause the entire framework of international relations to collapse."

At the same time, the ministry said that in recent years, the UN General Assembly has seen an increasing number of openly confrontational initiatives, "which may heat up tensions and provoke serious disagreement between the member states."

"We are convinced that the General Assembly is not a platform for finger-pointing in domestic or international affairs," the ministry said, calling for an "atmosphere of constructive cooperation that would help to smooth out differences."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Lavrov would head the Russian delegation to the high-level week of the 73rd UN General Assembly. The minister is expected to deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on September 28.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
2
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
3
Lavrov says Russia doing 'all that is necessary' not to depend on US
4
Russia-Turkey deal on Idlib no threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, Lavrov affirms
5
Militants’ drone downed over Syrian army positions in Latakia — Reconciliation center
6
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
7
Moscow warns against turning General Assembly into platform for political finger-pointing
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT