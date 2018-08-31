Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov hopes to meet with Pompeo during UN General Assembly’s session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 16:02 UTC+3

Lavrov hopes his meeting with Pompeo will be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s session in September

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

SOCHI, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes his meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s session in September.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Potential Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at UN GA sidelines under consideration — Russian diplomat

"We will both participate in the ministerial week during the 73rd UN General Assembly’s session, which is due to open soon. I believe that both of us are ready to hold a special and substantive meeting and consider all issues on the bilateral agenda and in international affairs, which demand our attention," Lavrov said.

Lavrov met with Pompeo during the Russian-US summit in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on July 16 and had several phone conversations with him.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that at the Geneva meeting Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton agreed to enhance contacts between the Foreign and Defense Ministries to solve issues, which are crucial for reaching a deal between Russia and the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
2
Lavrov plans to discuss energy and conflicts in Africa with Foreign Minister of Eritrea
3
Kremlin dismisses ex-French leader’s claim that Putin allegedly threatened Poroshenko
4
Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan
5
Press review: Assad set to crush Al-Nusra in Idlib and US files WTO suit against Russia
6
Kremlin chides US for bypassing Russia when declassifying Yeltsin-Clinton dialogue
7
Defense chief warns clash of national interests in Arctic may trigger conflicts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT