Russian, Norwegian officials discuss return of refugees to Syria

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. First Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department Major General Yevgeny Ilyin has held consultations with the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s Special Representative for Syria and Iraq Knut Eiliv Lein on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties had discussed the situation in Syria and the return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

"The Norwegian diplomat was briefed about Russia’s view of the situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone and the agreements the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey had reached at their Tehran summit on September 7, as well as about the steps the Russian military in Syria is taking to provide humanitarian aid to civilians, facilitate demining activities and the return of refugees," the statement reads. "Russia emphasized the importance of international efforts aimed at creating conditions for the return of Syrians from abroad," the ministry said, adding that the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Veshinin and the Norwegian envoy also discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq.