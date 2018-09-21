Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Norwegian officials discuss return of refugees to Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 21:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and Norway also discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. First Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department Major General Yevgeny Ilyin has held consultations with the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s Special Representative for Syria and Iraq Knut Eiliv Lein on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties had discussed the situation in Syria and the return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

Read also

Russia in talks with US on evacuating refugees from Syrian camp

"The Norwegian diplomat was briefed about Russia’s view of the situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone and the agreements the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey had reached at their Tehran summit on September 7, as well as about the steps the Russian military in Syria is taking to provide humanitarian aid to civilians, facilitate demining activities and the return of refugees," the statement reads. "Russia emphasized the importance of international efforts aimed at creating conditions for the return of Syrians from abroad," the ministry said, adding that the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Veshinin and the Norwegian envoy also discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
2
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
3
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
4
It’s time to free Bosnia and Herzegovina from external control, says Russian top diplomat
5
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
6
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
7
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT