Russia in talks with US on evacuating refugees from Syrian camp

World
September 20, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Damascus has informed the Russian Embassy about its agreement to issue permission for the convoy

© AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is closely working with the United States on evacuating refugees from the Syrian camp Rukban bordering Jordan to the territory controlled by the Damascus government, the ministry’s representative Nikolai Burtsev said on Thursday.

"The US side suggests settling the Rukban problem through evacuating the refugees to the territories controlled by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic. The details of a possible operation have not been discussed so far. We will continue closely working with the Americans to solve this issue," Burtsev told a meeting between the Russian and Syrian headquarters on returning the refugees.

Syria plans first transition of refugees from Rukban camp

According to the diplomat, the effort on settling the Rukban camp’s issue is carried out in two directions. The preparations continue for escorting the UN humanitarian convoy from the territory controlled by the Syrian government. Damascus has informed the Russian Embassy about its agreement to issue permission for the convoy.

Jordan believes that the camp’s issue will be finally solved when the Nasib border crossing opens on the Syrian border, ensuring the mass return of Syrian refugees. "The Jordanian side calls to start providing its residents with kinds of humanitarian assistance by the Syrian side," he said.

The Russian diplomat noted that Jordan’s offer envisages measures taken by the Russian and US military and also Damascus, including ensuring safe corridors for the exit of people, creating checkpoints for confirming their status and signing reconciliation agreements with the tribal leaders.

