Syria plans first transition of refugees from Rukban camp

World
August 30, 18:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The camp is located in the US-controlled Al-Tanf are

© AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Syrian government is planning the first organized transition of Syrian refugees from the Rukban refugee camp to their places of previous residence, representative for the Syrian Interior Ministry Hasan Maruf stated on Thursday. The camp is located in the US-controlled Al-Tanf area.

US hampering humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria's Rukban, al-Tanf and Raqqa

"An important issue for us is the presence of Syrian citizens at the Rukban camp. Currently, we are planning the first organized transition of our citizens to the places of pre-war residence," Maruf said during a joint session of interdepartmental coordination headquarters supervising the return of refugees to Syria.

Maruf noted that the Syrian government knows about the rumors spread among refugees about an inevitable persecution by the Syrian government. "The rumors are baseless. They are a sign of prevocational activities of those opposing this peaceful initiative on returning the citizens to Syria," he said.

Head of the Russian National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry had requested the Foreign Ministry to boost cooperation with the US in order to improve the situation in the Rukban Syrian refugee camp.

Syrian conflict
ADVERTISEMENT